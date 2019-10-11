Teen Visits Relatives in Kolkata, Contracts Dengue and Dies

A 14-year-old boy who went to visit his relatives in Kolkata’s Elliot road, contracted dengue and succumbed to the disease on Thursday morning in a city hospital.

An official of Belle Vue Clinic said that the victim Nurul Hasan tested positive for Immunoglobulin M (IgM), which is an antibody test for dengue, The Telegraph reported.

Hasan’s death has taken the dengue toll to five in the Calcutta municipal area since January. The death certificate mentioned that Hasan died because of dengue shock syndrome. Sources in the Calcutta Municipal Corporation said about 1,400 people had been infected with the dengue virus in the city since January.

“Five people have died in the city so far. The death certificate (of Hasan) mentioned dengue shock syndrome,” said a Calcutta Medical College official.

The hospital official said Hasan was admitted to the facility on Wednesday. “He had suffered haemorrhagic shock and was bleeding. He came in a critical condition,” the official said. “He is not a resident of Calcutta. He was visiting a relative.”

Entomologists have warned against storing water in any container for more than seven days. “The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the virus, takes only seven days to become an adult from a larva,” said an entomologist. The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

Severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions.

