Teenage Boy Apprehended For Appearing In Jamia Millia Entrance Exam In Place Of Original Candidate

New Delhi: A teenager has been apprehended when he tried to appear in an entrance examination being held by the Jamia Millia Islamia University in place of another candidate, police said on Thursday. An official from the university said the boy, who tried to appear in the exam on Wednesday in place of the actual candidate, was wearing a mask and might have thought that the invigilator will not check his antecedents.

“He was asked to remove the mask and it was found that the photo on the admit card did not match the photo on the Aadhaar card of the candidate. The invigilator informed the superintendent who in turn informed the Controller of Examination and subsequently, a police complaint was filed,” he said. The action was taken after a complaint was received on Wednesday from the Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia alleging that a minor boy has been found appearing in an examination for admission in B. Voc. (Solar Energy) course in place of another candidate, police said.

The teenage boy, however, claimed that he doesn’t know the whereabouts of the original candidate. He did it reportedly on the assurance of one Shahnawaj who promised to waive his coaching class fees if he agrees for the arrangement, they said. During interrogation, the boy told police that he attends coaching classes in Joga Bai Extension. A month ago, he met Shahnawaj at the coaching centre and was asked to appear in the entrance exam in place of another candidate on the assurance of waiving his coaching fees, the police official said.

Shahnawaj then took the boy to Sajid, the owner of the coaching class. Sajid told the boy the original candidate was unable to come to Delhi from Jharkhand because his ticket was not confirmed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said. The original admit card and Aadhaar card of the original candidate have been recovered from the boy who is aged between 16 and 17 years. The boy’s age could be verified only after scrutiny of his documents, the police officer said.

A case under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and section 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at Jamia Nagar police station, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast). Police are looking for both Shahnawaj and Sajid, who are presently absconding, the officer said.

