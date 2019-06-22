Teenager Dies 5 Days after Being Allegedly Beaten up and Sodomised by Juveniles in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 15-year-old teenager died five days after he was allegedly sodomised and beaten up by three teenagers in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar area under Sector 5 police station on Thursday. His father, a rickshaw-puller, did not have the money for his son's last rites and dumped the body at an isolated place in Kherkidhaula area, residents said.

The boy's family members as well as local residents alleged that the police were alerted soon after the crime, but officials of the police station refused to register an FIR.

The victim's father and his wife carried the body in the rickshaw and dumped it behind the bushes in Kherkidhaula area.

The incident came to light on Saturday after some women of the locality came to victim's home to inquire about his health. The victim's parents told them their son had gone to the maternal grandparents' house.

"We were not convinced by their reply. On persuasion, they told us they had to dump the body of their son in Kherkidhaula. We informed an NGO, Shaktivahini, for help," said Pooja, a local resident and social worker from the area.

"The police had refused to take action against the accused since the very beginning. We did not have the money to proceed with legal action, so we decided to dump the body," the victim's father said.

"The NGO and the women of the locality went to Kherkidhaula area and recovered the body after a search," Pooja said. "We informed the local police to take the body for postmortem, but they did not arrive till 11 am. Then we called a local leader, Gaje Singh Kablana, who called the police after which they reached the victim's house and sent the body for postmortem."

Sumer Singh, DCP of West Zone Gurugram, said, "The family members of the deceased have levelled allegation about their son having been sodomised by three minors. We have sent the body for postmortem and are waiting for a report. All the three minor accused have been arrested and they will be booked accordingly after the postmortem report."​