GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Teen Boy Tries to Take Selfie With Train in West Bengal, Run Over

Biswajit Turi was clicking the selfie near Noadar Dhal station when he was hit by the train on Friday, an official said

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2018, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Teen Boy Tries to Take Selfie With Train in West Bengal, Run Over
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a train while clicking a selfie with another moving train in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district, police said on Sunday.

Biswajit Turi was clicking the selfie near Noadar Dhal station when he was hit by the train on Friday, an official said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...