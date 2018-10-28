English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teen Boy Tries to Take Selfie With Train in West Bengal, Run Over
Biswajit Turi was clicking the selfie near Noadar Dhal station when he was hit by the train on Friday, an official said
Kolkata: A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a train while clicking a selfie with another moving train in West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district, police said on Sunday.
Biswajit Turi was clicking the selfie near Noadar Dhal station when he was hit by the train on Friday, an official said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
