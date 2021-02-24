News18 Logo

Teenage Dalit Girl Raped, Beaten Up in UP's Mahoba: Police
1-MIN READ

Teenage Dalit Girl Raped, Beaten Up in UP's Mahoba: Police

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A police officer said two men identified as Rohit Yadav and Kallu Rajput were arrested on Tuesday following a complaint filed by the girl's father.

A teenage Dalit girl was allegedly raped and beaten up in Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. A police officer said two men — identified as Rohit Yadav and Kallu Rajput — were arrested on Tuesday following a complaint filed by the girl's father.

According to the complaint, Kallu Rajput thrashed the 16-year-old girl and Rohit Yadav allegedly raped her at her house in the Panwadi police station area on Sunday. The police officer said that the duo were booked on February 18 for allegedly beating up and harassing the girl.

Panwadi police station SHO Vinod Kumar Yadav said the girl has been sent for medical examination and that they are investigating the case.


