Teenage Domestic Help from Bengal Gangraped in Delhi’s Moti Nagar, 2 Arrested

New Delhi: Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl from West Bengal on a vacant plot near ESI Hospital in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Monday. The accused approached the girl, aged around 16 years, on the pretext of a job. They took her to the isolated spot and raped her, police said. Around 3:30am, the security supervisor of the ESI Hospital informed police that a woman was left alone near the hospital.

A team rushed to the spot and found the girl, who worked as a domestic help here, was new to the city and did not remember her address. Following enquiry, it was revealed the girl had been brought to Delhi three months ago by a distant relative on the pretext of a good job, but was employed as a domestic help.

On Monday night, after she bought some household items as asked by her employer, she went to a nearby park where she was befriended by the youths, identified as Ravi (25) and Ankit Chaudhary (24). On the promise of getting her a better-paid work and accommodation, they took her to a desolate place near the ESI hospital and raped her.

With the help CCTV footage and CDR analysis, the investigating team recreated the event and the duo were arrested from their residences in the Basai Darapur area in Moti Nagar within a few hours. An FIR was registered under sections 376D of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act. While Ravi works as a labourer, Ankit is unemployed.

(With inputs from PTI)

