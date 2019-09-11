Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Teenage Domestic Help from Bengal Gangraped in Delhi’s Moti Nagar, 2 Arrested

On the promise of getting her a better-paid work and accommodation, the two youths had taken her to a desolated place near the ESI hospital in Moti Nagar and raped her.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Teenage Domestic Help from Bengal Gangraped in Delhi’s Moti Nagar, 2 Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor girl from West Bengal on a vacant plot near ESI Hospital in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Monday. The accused approached the girl, aged around 16 years, on the pretext of a job. They took her to the isolated spot and raped her, police said. Around 3:30am, the security supervisor of the ESI Hospital informed police that a woman was left alone near the hospital.

A team rushed to the spot and found the girl, who worked as a domestic help here, was new to the city and did not remember her address. Following enquiry, it was revealed the girl had been brought to Delhi three months ago by a distant relative on the pretext of a good job, but was employed as a domestic help.

On Monday night, after she bought some household items as asked by her employer, she went to a nearby park where she was befriended by the youths, identified as Ravi (25) and Ankit Chaudhary (24). On the promise of getting her a better-paid work and accommodation, they took her to a desolate place near the ESI hospital and raped her.

With the help CCTV footage and CDR analysis, the investigating team recreated the event and the duo were arrested from their residences in the Basai Darapur area in Moti Nagar within a few hours. An FIR was registered under sections 376D of the IPC and 6 of the POCSO Act. While Ravi works as a labourer, Ankit is unemployed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram