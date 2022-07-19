A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 4 and the four accused were apprehended on Monday from neighboring Bilaspur district where they were hiding to evade arrest, Korba’s Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

The victim along with her cousin brother was on the Ratakhar bypass road on the Korba town outskirts when the four accused allegedly abducted her and forcibly took her to a nearby jungle where they raped her. The accused later fled from the spot leaving the girl there, the official said.

The victim lodged a complaint in this connection at the Kotwali police station on July 12 following which the police started searching for the accused. Based on the CCTV footage of the area, the accused, in the age group of 19 to 26 years and natives of Korba town, were identified and arrested from Bilaspur.

The accused were booked on charges of gang rape, abduction and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The further investigation is underway, said the police.

