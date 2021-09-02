Teenage Girl Elopes With Neighbour's Son in Haryana, Takes Money, Jewellery

A teenager in Haryana’s Panipat sedated her parents and eloped with her neighbour’s son on Tuesday night. The duo also took money and jewellery with them.

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Panipat Police on Wednesday.

According to the Panipat Police, the 17-year-old girl’s parents have lodged a complaint against their neighbour for abducting their daughter and encouraging her to steal money and costly items from the house.

The Panipat Police added that the teenager’s father mentioned that the girl, along with the boy, eloped with gold and silver jewellery valuing around 5 lakhs and Rs 65,000 in cash.

The teenager’s father told the media, “On Wednesday, everyone at the house woke up after 9 am. Usually, the family wakes up between 5 am and 6 am. When we woke up, we saw all rooms were in disturbed condition and almirahs were open.”

“First, I thought thieves had entered our house. After some time, we realised that our youngest daughter was missing from the house. We started searching for her, during our search we learnt that one of our neighbours’ boy was also missing from Tuesday-Wednesday night,” added the teenager’s father.

The girl’s father further said, “When we enquired about the youth from his parents they did not give us satisfactory answers and started hurling abuses on us. We have learnt that the youth’s parents are in regular touch with him via various apps to avoid being traced.”

The eloped girl’s father further said that he believes that the girl on the provocation of their neighbour had sedated them with drugs last night and escaped with expensive items.

He added that he fears that the youth, who had abducted their daughter, might kill or physically abuse her.

The Panipat Police told the media that they have registered a complaint against the youth under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and have formed a team to bring the girl back home safely.

