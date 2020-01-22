Teenage Girl Ends Life after Being Scolded By Parents for Damaging Mobile Phone

Kolkata, West Bengal: A teenage girl here hanged herself after she was scolded by her parents for damaging her mother's mobile phone, police said on Tuesday. She died on way to hospital.

The 16-year-old girl, who was scheduled to appear for her secondary examination next month, died on way to hospital on Monday night.

The incident was reported from south Kolkata's Regent Park area.

According to police and local people, the girl had taken her mother's mobile phone with her when she went out on Monday afternoon. But while returning home, she accidentally dropped the phone on to the street and it got damaged.

"She called her father from another mobile, but he rebuked her for damaging the phone. When she returned home, again her mother scolded her for spending time with the mobile phone instead of concentrating on her studies. After some time, she was found hanging inside a room," a neighbour said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, but died.

