Teenage Girl Found Dead on Rail Tracks in Hamirpur, Family Alleges Rape

Hamirpur: A teenage girl, who was allegedly raped, was found dead on a railway track here, police said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl left home for coaching on Wednesday evening and was later found dead on the tracks, Circle Officer Anurag Singh said.

The girl's family alleged she was raped and later killed. On the complaint of the victim's uncle, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons.

