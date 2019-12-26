Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Teenage Girl Found Dead on Rail Tracks in Hamirpur, Family Alleges Rape

Circle Officer Anurag Singh said that the 17-year-old girl left home for coaching on Wednesday evening and was later found dead on the tracks.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Teenage Girl Found Dead on Rail Tracks in Hamirpur, Family Alleges Rape
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

Hamirpur: A teenage girl, who was allegedly raped, was found dead on a railway track here, police said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl left home for coaching on Wednesday evening and was later found dead on the tracks, Circle Officer Anurag Singh said.

The girl's family alleged she was raped and later killed. On the complaint of the victim's uncle, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram