Teenage Girl Injured in Pakistani Firing along Line of Control in J&K's Poonch

A 17-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops fired at her when she was grazing cattle along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Nazia Kouser was grazing cattle ahead of the border fencing along the LoC in the Challerri area of Shahpur sector when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire and fired at her around 6 pm, they said. She was initially treated at a hospital in Poonch and later referred to Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav confirmed the incident and said an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 has been given to the girl's family.