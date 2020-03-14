Teenage Girl Raped by Two Men in Uttar Pradesh on Pretext of Being Taken to a Jungle

Banda (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in neighbouring Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday but the case was reported in Mataundh police station of Banda district by the girl's family only on Friday.

Sub-Inspector of Mataundh police station Sultan Singh said, "Two youth raped the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of taking her to a nearby jungle. This incident took place on Thursday around 5 pm in Khanna police station area of Mahoba district."

The accused are said to be absconding, he added.

The SI said the victim's family members brought her to Mataundh police station. As the crime spot is located in neighbouring Mahoba district, he said that the case has been handed over to police there for further action.

