Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in West Bengal's East Midnapore, 4 Arrested
Kolaghat police station said that based on the family's complaint filed on Tuesday the police have arrested Biswajit Patra, Samir Mondol, Saurav Dolui and another juvenile boy for sexually assaulting the girl.
Kolkata: A fifteen-year-old girl who was out on a cycle ride with her boyfriend was allegedly sexually assaulted by four local boys in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, the police said on Wednesday.
"Based on the family's complaint filed on Tuesday we have arrested Biswajit Patra, Samir Mondol, Saurav Dolui and another juvenile boy for sexually assaulting the girl. They have also blamed her boyfriend for taking her out late in the evening," an officer of Kolaghat police station said.
The police said that the incident took place on August 24 when the girl, along with her 16-year old boyfriend, went out around 7 pm. The family initially tried to talk to the boy's family and solve it through discussions.
According to the girl's statement, the accused boys saw them in the deserted field and threatened to tell everyone in the village.
"Two of the boys held her boyfriend while others took turn in molesting her", the officer said.
"The medical examination has been conducted and the investigation is on," the officer added.
