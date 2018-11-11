GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Teenager Barges into House, Sodomises 7-year-old Boy in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on Saturday when the 13-year-old boy barged into the victim's house when he was alone, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Kirshna.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2018, 9:29 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a teenager in Loni Kotwali area in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday.

The teenager was detained, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
