Teenager Barges into House, Sodomises 7-year-old Boy in Ghaziabad
The incident took place on Saturday when the 13-year-old boy barged into the victim's house when he was alone, said Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Kirshna.
Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a teenager in Loni Kotwali area in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday.
The teenager was detained, he added.
