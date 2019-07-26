Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Teenager Beaten to Death for Stealing in North West Delhi

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday night when the 16-year-old boy entered the house in Adarsh Nagar area to commit burglary.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing in a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday night when the boy entered the house in Adarsh Nagar area to commit burglary.

He was caught red-handed by owners of the house and neighbours, who allegedly thrashed him brutally, police said.

The victim, who was also from the same area, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during the treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incidence, police said, adding that further details are awaited.​

