Teenager Beaten to Death for Stealing in North West Delhi

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing in a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday night when the boy entered the house in Adarsh Nagar area to commit burglary.

He was caught red-handed by owners of the house and neighbours, who allegedly thrashed him brutally, police said.

The victim, who was also from the same area, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during the treatment, they said.

A case has been registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incidence, police said, adding that further details are awaited.​