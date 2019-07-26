English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teenager Beaten to Death for Stealing in North West Delhi
According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Thursday night when the 16-year-old boy entered the house in Adarsh Nagar area to commit burglary.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death after he was caught stealing in a house in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Friday.
He was caught red-handed by owners of the house and neighbours, who allegedly thrashed him brutally, police said.
He was caught red-handed by owners of the house and neighbours, who allegedly thrashed him brutally, police said.
The victim, who was also from the same area, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during the treatment, they said.
A case has been registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incidence, police said, adding that further details are awaited.
