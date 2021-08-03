Teenager Drowns In Dam During Outing On Friendship Day

Palghar , Aug 2 : An outing by a group of boys on Friendship Day took a tragic turn when one of them drowned in the Gidkhad dam in Palghar district, police said on Monday. The body of Kamlesh Tare (17), a resident of Saphala who drowned on Sunday, was fished out and sent for postmortem at government hospital, they said.

The police said the group of boys had gone to the dam for celebrating Friendship Day. Some of them got into the water, while some others were busy taking selfie at the dam.While swimming, Tare drowned and when this was realised by his friends they raised an alarm, the police said.

The local police and divers pulled out the body late in the evening, the police said, adding a case of accidental death has been registered at the Saphala police station.

