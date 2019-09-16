Teenager Electrocuted on Chennai Road, Second Death Due to 'Negligence' of Authorities Within 4 Days

Chennai: Days after a 23-year-old died after being knocked off her scooty by an illegal banner in Chennai, a ninth grade student lost his life due to electrocution on Sunday. The victim, Dheena, died after he stepped on a live electric wire at Mugalivakkam and was electrocuted.

The victim's kin have alleged that the electricity department had dug up the road last week to lay cables for repair works, which they did not restore the area completely. Accusing the authorities of negligence, Dheena's family has demanded that the officials responsible for the loss of their loved one be arrested.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows two boys, including Dhenna, walking on the road, with the other boy dragging along a bike. While walking, Dheena came in contact with a live EB wire and fell on the road. His companion could be seen trying to get help.

His call for aid went unheeded as the passersby vehicles, including an auto and two wheeler, did not stop to help. The incident occurred around 9:30pm on Sunday. Locals in the area say the wires were not laid properly and the live wire had popped out on the road.

This comes days after 23-year-old Subashree lost her life after an illegal banner erected on the road fell on her and she was run over by a water tanker. The AIADMK former Councillor had erected scores of banners in Pallikaranai for his son’s wedding.

While he has been booked by both the Pallikaranai police department and the traffic wing, he is yet to be questioned. Jayagopal, the AIADMK member, had got himself admitted to a private hospital and police are yet to question him or even his family member.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.