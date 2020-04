Teenager Ends Life in Karnataka after Being Chided by Her Mother over Excessive Use of Mobile Phone

Bengaluru: A 13-year old girl allegedly ended her life in Udupi district, upset at being chided by her mother for excessive use of mobile phone, police sources said here.

The girl, a seventh standard student of a school at Padubidri, was found hanging from a steel pipe fixed in a room at her house in Yellur on Monday.

Sources said the girl's mother scolded her for excessive use of mobile phone and asked her to help with household chores. Apparently upset at the rebuke, the girl went to her room and shut it. When the parents looked for her a little later, she was found hanging.

Though she was rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced her dead.

Kaup police have registered a case of unnatural death.

