Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Teenager Stabbed to Death With Scissors, Becomes Sixth Murder in 48 Hours

The boy was found dead by his roommates with what appeared to be a scissor wound in his abdomen. Police suspect it to be another case of murder, preceded by five others in the last two days in the national capital.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Teenager Stabbed to Death With Scissors, Becomes Sixth Murder in 48 Hours
(Image used for representation)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

An ANI report quoted senior police officer Meghna Yadav saying, "The deceased identified as 19-year-old Asab used to work at a nearby factory. His dead body was discovered by his roommates when they returned from work."

"The injury is a stab in the abdomen, prima facie with a pair of scissors," the senior police official further said. A murder case has been registered.

So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents in Delhi since Thursday.

A 42-year-old property dealer and a boy were shot dead in separate incidents in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi. While in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man and in yet another incident two men were shot in Nand Nagari area.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations are being conducted in all the cases.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram