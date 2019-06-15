Delhi Teenager Stabbed to Death With Scissors, Becomes Sixth Murder in 48 Hours

New Delhi: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

An ANI report quoted senior police officer Meghna Yadav saying, "The deceased identified as 19-year-old Asab used to work at a nearby factory. His dead body was discovered by his roommates when they returned from work."

"The injury is a stab in the abdomen, prima facie with a pair of scissors," the senior police official further said. A murder case has been registered.

So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents in Delhi since Thursday.

A 42-year-old property dealer and a boy were shot dead in separate incidents in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi. While in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man and in yet another incident two men were shot in Nand Nagari area.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations are being conducted in all the cases.