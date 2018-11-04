Teenager Gang-Raped in Hospital's ICU in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; One Arrested

In a shocking incident, a teenager was allegedly gang-raped in the ICU of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday.The police have filed an FIR against the hospital staff and four others. While one person has been arrested, the police are on the lookout for four others. The CCTV footage of the ICU has been seized by the police.The girl suffered a snake bite while working on the family farm and had been in the ICU for the last five days.The girl was the only patient in the ICU when the alleged rape took place."The victim narrated the incident after she was shifted to the general ward. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," senior police officer A Singh told news agency ANI.The girl told her grandmother that a man in uniform and four others walked into the ICU when she was alone at night. The staff tried to forcefully give her an injection and when she fought him, the men gagged her and tied her hands.The girl's grandmother raised an alarm and the hospital authorities called the police and the girl was shifted to the general ward.Two weeks ago a ward boy and a medical student were arrested for allegedly raping a nursing student while she was admitted at a hospital in UP's Bagpat.