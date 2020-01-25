Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Teenager Gangraped in Moving Car in Haryana's Panipat Town, Two Arrested

Police said one of the accused knew her and called her near the crime scene to celebrate a birthday. Four youths, who were having liquor in a car, forced her to take liquor and she fainted.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Teenager Gangraped in Moving Car in Haryana's Panipat Town, Two Arrested
Representative image.

Chandigarh: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in a moving car in Haryana's Panipat town by two youths, one of them being an acquaintance, said police on Saturday.

The Class 11 student was found unconscious near a park and later admitted to a private hospital here on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar told the media that both the accused were arrested and the car used in the crime was impounded.

A case was registered on the statement of the victim against them under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim did not return after attending a tuition class on Friday. Late in the evening, the family came to know that she was lying unconscious in the Model Town area.

Police said one of the accused knew her and called her near the crime scene to celebrate a birthday. Four youths, who were having liquor in a car, forced her to take liquor and she fainted.

She was later taken by two youths in a car and was allegedly raped in the moving vehicle. After committing the crime, the accused left the girl near the park where her scooter was parked.

