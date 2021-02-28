Teenager Held in UP's Pilibhit District for Raping Four-year-old Girl

A teenager was held in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl at a village here, police said on Sunday, adding that the victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav on Sunday told reporters that the incident took place on Saturday when the girl was playing outside her house.

The 16-year-old accused on the pretext of giving her something took her to an empty room in the village and raped her, he said. After reaching home, the girl narrated the incident to her family members, who took her to the police station. "Police registered a case against the accused on Saturday and have arrested him. The girl is undergoing treatment," the SP said.