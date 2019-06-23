Teenager Killed and One Injured after Motorcycle Plunged into Gorge in J&K's Doda
Image for Representation (TV Grab/CNN-News18)
Bhadarwah: A teenage boy was killed and another critically injured when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Sunday.
They were returning home from a picnic to Guldanda late on Saturday when the accident occurred, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Singh Gouria told PTI.
The deceased identified as Waseem Ahmad and his injured friend Sohail Ganai were students of higher secondary school Bhadarwah and both were 18 years old, the SP said.
Ahmad lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a blind curve near Thantera-Basti along Bhadarwah-Basholi highway and it fell into 100-feet deep gorge around 9.30 PM, Gouria said.
Despite darkness, the locals launched a rescue operation and managed to take the duo to a nearby hospital where Ahmad succumbed to injuries while Ganai was referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu, he said.
Both the teenagers were not wearing helmets and rash driving is suspected to be the cause of the accident, the officer added.
