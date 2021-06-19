Teenager Kills 4 Family Members, Police Suspect Dark Web Angle

A 19-year-old boy allegedly killed four of his family members and dumped their bodies in a water tank at their home in West Bengal’s Malda district. The police have arrested the accused, Asif Mohammad, after serious allegations were made by his brother Arif Mohammad. The accused’s brother, alleged that on February 26, Asif killed four members of the family, namely father Jawad Ali, grandmother Alekjan Khatun, mother Ira Bibi and sister Arifa Khatun.

The initial suspicion of the police was that the main cause of the incident was mental exhaustion on the part of Asif. Many people, who have close contacts with the family, claimed that the culprit was involved in some “dark web” activities.

Asif dropped out of school after Class 11 and told his family that he wanted to create an app that would help him earn good money in the future.

It is also believed that he bought a lot of stuff in the name of producing the app. People told the police that many strange videos have been found on his personal laptop.

The cops are of the view that Asif might have been brainwashed while engaging with people involved in the dark web. Interestingly, digital currency bitcoin can be used to get access into the dark web. Thus, the police are suspecting that Asif might have been involved in the exchange of bitcoin illegally, as it is banned in India.

