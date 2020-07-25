INDIA

1-MIN READ

Teenager Kills Herself after Being Scolded by Parents for Watching Too Much TV

Image for representation.

In a note purportedly written by her, the girl said her parents would do well if she died, they said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 25, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
A 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself here after being scolded by her parents for watching TV too much, the police said on Saturday.

The girl, a 10th standard student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Friday by using her mothers saree, the police said. Her parents were away at work when she took the extreme step, they said.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her father, the police said.

