Teenager Kills Herself after Being Scolded by Parents for Watching Too Much TV

A 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself here after being scolded by her parents for watching TV too much, the police said on Saturday.

The girl, a 10th standard student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan on Friday by using her mothers saree, the police said. Her parents were away at work when she took the extreme step, they said.

In a note purportedly written by her, the girl said her parents would do well if she died, they said.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her father, the police said.