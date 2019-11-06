Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Teenager Lynched by His Uncles, Cousin in UP for Objecting to Planting Saplings on Road

Basant Lal, a class Xth student, had suffered serious head injuries in the assault two days ago and was referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre where he died on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Representative image.

Bhadohi (UP): A 15-year-old boy was beaten to death by his three uncles and a cousin for objecting to their planting saplings on a public pathway in Amilhara village here, police said on Wednesday.

Basant Lal, a class Xth student, had suffered serious head injuries in the assault two days ago and was referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre where he died on Wednesday, SHO Vijay Pratap Singh said.

A case has been registered against the four accused and raids are being carried out to nab them, the Station House Officer said.

The accused have fled the village after locking their house when they came to know about the death, he added.

