Teenager Raped and Murdered in Trichy District on New Year's Eve, Youth Booked under POCSO Act

Chennai: A 20-year-old man was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district on charges of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve.

The girl, a Class XII student, left her residence around 8pm on December 31. Her parents got worried when she did not return even after an hour and started looking for her. Later, the girl’s father filed a missing complaint with police.

On January 2, the teenager’s body was found in a farm with her hands and legs tied, mouth stuffed with a cloth and bruises all over.

With the help of a letter with a few numbers written on it that they found at the girl’s residence, police arrested one Mathi (20) later in the evening. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Mathi said he knew the girl and had asked her to meet him and celebrate New Year’s Eve. He then took her to a secluded area, about 2km from her house, and tried force himself on her. When she opposed his advances, he stuffed her mouth, tied her hands and legs and raped her. He threw a rock on her after raping her as he feared she would reveal the truth and expose him.

The man has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

However, the girl’s father suspects involvement of more men in her daughter’s death. He told News 18, “Villagers said they saw three persons accompany the accused. I believe there is more to this story and only a fair probe will bring out the truth. My relative found one of the sandals worn by my daughter. That helped us find my daughter’s body.”

An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Manoj A Marlon)

