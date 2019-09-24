Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Teenager Sets Himself on Fire in Telangana After Villagers Accused Him of Theft

According to an official involved in the investigation, the incident occurred on September 23. The boy, a tenth standard student, allegedly stole Rs 30,000 on Sunday from a parked car.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Teenager Sets Himself on Fire in Telangana After Villagers Accused Him of Theft
Image for representation.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy has committed suicide by setting himself on fire after villagers accused him of theft at a village in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

According to an official involved in the investigation, the incident occurred on September 23. The boy, a tenth standard student, allegedly stole Rs 30,000 on Sunday from a parked car.

Village elders called for a meeting and reprimanded the boy for the alleged offence, the official said.

Police were informed that the boy returned Rs 15,000 to the car owner.However, after being insulted by villagers, the teenager set himself on fire using kerosene, the officer told PTI.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram