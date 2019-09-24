Teenager Sets Himself on Fire in Telangana After Villagers Accused Him of Theft
According to an official involved in the investigation, the incident occurred on September 23. The boy, a tenth standard student, allegedly stole Rs 30,000 on Sunday from a parked car.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy has committed suicide by setting himself on fire after villagers accused him of theft at a village in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.
Village elders called for a meeting and reprimanded the boy for the alleged offence, the official said.
Police were informed that the boy returned Rs 15,000 to the car owner.However, after being insulted by villagers, the teenager set himself on fire using kerosene, the officer told PTI.
He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added.
