Teenager Stabs 21-Year-Old Student in Noida, Then Jumps to Death

The B.Tech student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The incident took place on Thursday evening at a residential society in Noida's Sector 61 under the Sector 58 police station,

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Image used for representation only.
Noida (UP): A teenager stabbed a 21-year-old college student insider her flat here and then jumped to death from his eighth-floor balcony, police said on Friday. The B.Tech student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at a residential society in Sector 61 under the Sector 58 police station, officials said. The student was assaulted and then stabbed with a knife by the accused.

"The boy lived in the same building and had reached the girl's house on some pretext around 5 pm on Thursday where he stabbed and left her badly wounded. When the girl shouted for help, some people from the building gathered and the boy immediately rushed to his flat and bolted the door.

"He later jumped from the balcony of his eighth-floor flat. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said the girl and the boy knew each other well but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

"The police have taken up investigation and the mobile phones of both the victim as well as the attacker have been seized and sent to experts for forensic examination. The call detail records gathered reveal that the duo knew other and have had multiple interactions for quite some time now," Jaiswal told PTI.

Further probe is underway and the police are waiting for a statement from the girl and the families involved, he added.

