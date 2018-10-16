English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teenager Strangles Mumbai Model, Packs Body in Suitcase and Dumps it on Way to Airport
Mansi Dixit had gone to meet the suspect, Muzammil Sayyed, on Sunday night when the two got into an argument after which he strangled her with a rope, police said.
Mansi Dixit was working as a model in Mumbai and trying to make her mark in films.
Mumbai: The body of a 20-year-old model was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai's western suburb of Malad on Sunday. A youth who she had gone to meet at his home in Andheri has been arrested for the murder, thanks to an alert taxi driver.
The victim, who has been identified as Mansi Dixit, is from Rajasthan. She was working as a model in Mumbai and trying to make her mark in films.
According to the police, Dixit had gone to meet the suspect, Muzammil Sayyed (19), on Sunday night when the two got into an argument after which he allegedly strangled her with a rope.
Police said that Sayyed then stuffed the woman’s body in a suitcase and booked a cab for the international airport. On the way, he asked the driver to take the cab via Mindspace, an area which has thick bushes and mangroves.
He dumped the suitcase there, police said, and ditched the cab and took an autorickshaw. The cab driver informed the police and Sayyed was arrested within hours. During interrogation, he confessed to murdering Dixit, police said.
Cops also managed to find the suitcase and have sent the woman’s body for autopsy.
The suspect has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, police said.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
