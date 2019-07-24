Teenager Strangulated Using Cable Wire at Home in Delhi's Rohini
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly strangulated by unknown assailants at his home in Rohini area here, police said on Tuesday.
The boy's 21-year-old brother and two tenants were present in the house when the incident took place on Monday, the police said, adding his parents had gone to Uttar Pradesh.
The victims' brother informed the police, following which they rushed to the spot and found a cable wire tied around his neck, they said.
The police have found no sign of loot or forced entry, a senior police officer said.
The minor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.
A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members, they said, adding a case has been registered.
The family lives on the first floor of the building and the ground floor of the house is occupied by the two tenants, police said.
