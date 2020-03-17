Teenager Who Accused Former Chhattisgarh CM's Assistant of Rape Goes Missing

Rajnandgaon: A 16-year-old girl from Rajnandgaon who had accused a personal assistant (PA) of a former Chhattisgarh chief minister of rape has gone missing along with her family, police said on Tuesday.

A case of kidnapping was registered on Monday on the complaint of one of the relatives of the teenaged girl, said an official.

In January this year, the girl had accused Om Prakash Gupta, personal assistant (PA) of former chief minister Raman Singh, of repeatedly raping her, following which he was arrested.

"Since then, the victim, a Class XI student, was staying at a protection home for girls in Rajanandgaon town. On March 4, her parents and brother, residents of Mohla, took her from the protection home. They have been missing since and relatives lodged a complaint on March 9," he said.

On Monday, the girl's relatives, in a written complaint to Rajnandgaon superintendent of police, claimed that the four were kidnapped, and accused Gupta of being behind the abduction, the official added.

"Subsequently, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Efforts are on to trace the girl and her family," he said.

In January, the girl had lodged a complaint at Women's police station in Raipur alleging that Gupta had sexually assaulted her several times at his a residence in Nava Raipur between 2016 and December 2019, police had said.

The girl's parents had dropped her at Gupta's house in 2015 after he promised to look after her education, they said. Gupta was arrested under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

