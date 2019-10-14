Teenager Who Came to Delhi for Shooting Contest Found Dead in Bathroom at OYO Hotel

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy, who had come to Delhi from Dehradun to participate in a shooting competition, has died after allegedly being electrocuted at an OYO hotel in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Monday.

Police said they received information around 12.30 pm on Sunday that a persons was found unconscious at OYO Hotel, 60 feet Road, Pul Prahladpur. "He was rushed to Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast). No injury mark was found on the body.

He and five other boys and their coach Amar Singh had come to Delhi on Wednesday for the competition at Karni Singh Shooting Range, the DCP said. Four of the six boys had returned on Saturday. Two boys and their coach stayed as their tournament was scheduled to complete by October 17, police said.

On the day of the incident, the boy was taking bath and suddenly his roommate heard a shout. He and the hotel staff entered the bathroom from the ventilation window, as the door was locked from inside, and they found the victim unconscious, Biswal said.

The boy's coach was watching a match at Tuglaqabad stadium at the time of the incident. The post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS hospital. It is suspected that the boy died of electrocution.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the complaint of the coach, a senior police officer said.

Police said they have sealed the hotel.

An OYO spokesperson said they were fully cooperating with police. "Our heart goes out the deceased and his family. The matter is currently being investigated to determine the cause of this unfortunate incident. We are fully cooperating with the local police and will continue to do so during the entire process. safety and security of guests and employees are of utmost priority at OYO."

The boy was studying at a boarding school of Dehradun. His family lives in Nawada in Bihar and his father is a teacher in Jharkhand, police said. The parents reached Delhi on Monday morning.

One of his family members said that they received the information of his death from his coach. He liked shooting and won several medals in many competitions, they said.

