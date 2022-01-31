CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Teens Aged 15-18 to Start Getting Second Dose of Covid Vaccine from Today

On May 1, vaccinations were opened for all adults and this year from January 3, it began for children aged 15-17 years. (Image by PTI)

Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27.

Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said.

The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group. Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. He, however, remarked that the inoculation drive in private schools was going on at a snail’s pace.

first published:January 31, 2022, 07:36 IST