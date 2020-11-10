Teghra Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Teghra (Barauni) (तेघड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Teghra is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,769 eligible electors, of which 1,49,501 were male, 1,29,382 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Teghra in 2020 is =CP145/CM145*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,68,821 eligible electors, of which 1,44,976 were male, 1,23,829 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,431 eligible electors, of which 1,20,056 were male, 1,02,375 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Teghra in 2015 was 238. In 2010, there were 132.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Birendra Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ram Lakhan Singh of BJP by a margin of 15,611 votes which was 9.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.16% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Lalan Ku of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Ratan Singh of CPI by a margin of 5,846 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.37% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 143. Teghra Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Teghra are: Narendra Kumar Singh Alias Bogosingh (JDU), Raj Kumar Singh (LJP), Rajendra Prasad Singh (CPIM), Avinash Kumar (BMP), Umesh Patel (SSD), Dileep Kumar Singh (JAPL), Prakash Kumar Alias Murari Singh (RSSD), Bindu Kumari (PP), Amresh Ray (IND), Amish Kumar (IND), Vimalesh Kumar Alias Botal Singh (IND), Saurabh (IND), Hemant Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.96%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.46%, while it was 55.45% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 278 polling stations in 143. Teghra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 250. In 2010 there were 215 polling stations.

Extent:

143. Teghra constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development Block Teghra; Gram Panchayats Bihat-I to IV, Malhipur (North), Malhipur (South), Papraur, Garahara-I and II, Simaria-I and II, Rajwara, Amarpur, Peepra Dewas and Hajipur of Barauni Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

Teghra seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Teghra is 211.97 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Teghra is: 25°27'44.6"N 85°58'10.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Teghra results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.