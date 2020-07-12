Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sahrai, Jamaat Members Detained in Kashmir, to be Booked under PSA: Police Chief

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai and some members of the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami have been detained and are likely to be charged under the Public Safety Act, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said.

Sahrai is the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, which was previously headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani who recently resigned from the Hurriyat Conference.

Other members of the Jamaat-e-Islami have also been taken into custody, Singh told news agency PTI.

The development comes after separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on June 29, resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) of which he was a part since 1993, blaming the "present situation" behind his step. The Hurriyat is a group of two dozen separatist outfits.

Sehrai had taken over from Geelani and was representing the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at All Party Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of 26 separatist parties.

This faction of the Hurriyat is not the same as the one led by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, who has advocated dialogue as a method of bringing an end to the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Saharai's son, Junaid Sahrai, was the district commander of Hizbul Mujahdeen for Srinagar and was killed in an encounter along with his associate a few weeks ago.

(With inputs from PTI)