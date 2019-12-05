Tehseen Poonawalla Stages Solo Protest Outside Parliament Complex over Soaring Onion Price
As he was protesting in the media parking at Vijay Chowk, policemen surrounded him and took him to Jantar Mantar as media persons jostled to capture the development.
Tehseen Poonawalla protesting at Vijay Chowk. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla started a solo protest outside the Parliament Complex at Vijay Chowk against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over rising onion prices but was whisked away by police.
He was taken to Jantar Mantar by the police from where he later left.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the government had taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and also initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple.
Attributing shortage to low production, the minister had said there were severe "structural problems" related to onions.
