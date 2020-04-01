Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tehsildar Urges J&K Officials to Launch Criminal Proceedings Against Nizamuddin Markaz Participants

The office of Tehsildar Nagri Parole requested the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, J&K to launch criminal proceedings against those who had taken part in the Delhi mosque gathering but hadn't disclosed their travel history.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin, area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Representative Image. A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Srinagar: The Office of Tehsildar Nagri Parole in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua in J&K has requested officials to start criminal proceedings against those who had taken part in Tableegi Jamat gathering at Nizamuddin Delhi but hadn't disclosed their travel history.

"Some COVID-19 suspects have been identified today on 31-03-2020 and now quarantined at Asha worker's district training centre Nagri parole," the letter reads. "All the suspects did not disclose their travel history, as they belong to Tablighi Jammat and their stay at Nizamuddin (Delhi). Thereafter all the suspects stayed and met with locals."

Giving the names and other details of the seven suspects the letter said the suspects caused danger to the life of hundreds of people.

"Keeping in view it is humbly requested that criminal proceedings under the relevant section of law shall be initiated against them."

