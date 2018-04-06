English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tej Pratap to Marry Aishwarya Rai, Says Will Invite 'Chacha Nitish', 'Uncle Modi'
Thirty-year-old Tej Pratap and Aishwarya will exchange rings on April 18 in a lavish ceremony to be hosted in Hotel Maurya. The marriage is scheduled for May 12.
Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Tadav is set to marry Aishwarya Rai.
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has found a match for his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.
He will be tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior party leader Chandrika Rai with whom he shared the cabinet when the grand alliance was in power.
Confirming the news Tej Pratap on Friday said that his parents fixed the match for him and he agreed.
Remembering the exchange of verbal jibes with deputy chief minister Sushil Modi when his son’s marriage was fixed in December last year, Tej Pratap said, “All is past now. I will invite both chacha Nitish and uncle Sushil Modi.”
Tej Pratap, then, had threatened to disturb the marriage party hosted by Modi. This lead to fierce verbal duels with Rabri Devi famously saying, “The world will watch when I will welcome my daughter-in-law and no one should be worried about my sons’ marriage.”
Thirty-year-old Tej Pratap and Aishwarya will exchange rings on April 18 in a lavish ceremony to be hosted in Hotel Maurya. The marriage is scheduled for May 12.
However, chances of Lalu Yadav attending the ring ceremony have diminished as the Jharkhand High Court on Friday denied him bail and fixed the next hearing for April 20.
Aishwarya is the granddaughter of Daroga Rai, who was the chief minister in 1970. Aishwarya completed her higher secondary education from Patna and then completed MBA from a private university in Noida.
On the other hand, Tej Pratap even failed to clear his class12 exam and plunged into politics. He was elected from Mahua Assembly seat in 2015 and joined Nitish Kumar’s cabinet as health minister. His would-be father-in-law Chandrika Rai was transport minister in the same cabinet.
