Tej Pratap Yadav, 5 Others Injured in Road Accident in Patna

According to the police, 'Tej Pratap Yadav was going from his official residence towards his party office with an aide, when their speeding car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction near the busy Eco Park area.'

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav, 5 Others Injured in Road Accident in Patna
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)
Patna: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav hurt his leg and five others were injured on Friday, when the cars they were travelling in met with an accident here, police said.

According to the police, "Tej Pratap Yadav was going from his official residence towards his party office with an aide, when their speeding car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction near the busy Eco Park area."

While the former Bihar Health Minister hurt his leg, his aide was critically injured.

Four others, who were sitting in the other car also received minor injuries.
