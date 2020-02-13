Tej Pratap's Aide Lodges Police Complaint Against Tejashwi for Threats Over Phone

Patna: A police complaint was on Thursday filed here against former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by a close aide of his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Abhinandan Yadav, who claims to be a former state general secretary of the RJD besides having served as the personal secretary to Tej Pratap during his stint as the state health minister, accused the younger brother of having abused and threatened him over the phone.

Abhinandan Yadav handed over his written complaint to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma along with an audio clip of the purported telephonic talk with Tejashwi, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Yadav also shared with media the audio clipping where Tejashwi, whom the party has declared its chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls due later this

year, can purportedly be heard accusing him of making frequent visits to the national capital and acting at the behest of Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav.

Sadhu and Subhash happen to be Tejashwis maternal uncles, who enjoyed tremendous clout while his mother Rabri Devi served as the chief minister.

The brother duo, however, eventually got into the bad books of Tejashwis father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and were shown the door by the party.

Meanwhile, police said it was studying the complaint lodged by Abhinandan Yadav and an FIR could be lodged after a preliminary investigation.

