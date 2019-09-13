Tejas Successfully Performs Critical Test in Goa for Naval Deployment
New Delhi India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Friday successfully carried out an "arrested landing" in Goa, a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the jet.
The Indian Air Force has inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft.
Initially, an order was placed with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft.
Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.
