English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejas The Real Hero, Says PV Sindhu After Becoming First Woman to Flying a Sortie in It
Showering praise on the Tejas, Sindhu said the real hero was the indigenously built aircraft and added it was a great experience and opportunity to be the co-pilot.
Badminton player PV Sindhu waves from the cockpit of twin-seater - HAL's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on the 4th day of 12th edition of AERO India 2019, at Yelahanka Air Base, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu wore yet another feather in her cap by becoming the first woman to fly a sortie in the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Aero India show on Saturday and described it as the 'real hero.'
"I am very happy about being the first woman to fly the Tejas. This day is dedicated to women. Hence I will remember this day forever," she told reporters here afer the 40 minute sortie.
Showering praise on the Tejas, Sindhu said the real hero was the indigenously built aircraft and added it was a great experience and opportunity to be the co-pilot. "It was definitely a great experience and a great opportunity. I feel very honoured that captain Siddharth showed me all the stunts," she said.
Captain Siddharth was the main pilot. Replying to a query, Siddharth said Sindhu pulled 5G force.
G-force stands for either the force of gravity on a particular extraterrestrial body or the force of acceleration anywhere.
It is measured in g's, where 1 g is equal to the force of gravity at the Earth's surface, which is 9.8 meters per second per second.
Asked if she wished that a woman makes the first trip to space under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gaganyan yatra programme, Sindhu said it was upto the union government to take the decision.
"I will leave it for them (central government) to take a decision in this regard, but definitely they are doing a very great job," she said.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Principal scientific advisor to the Indian Government, Prof K Vijaya Raghavan, had also flown sorties on the Tejas.
The army chief flew the sortie on February 21, a day after the HAL-made fighter jet received the Final Operational Clearance at the air show, signalling it was combat ready.
The Initial Operational Clearance was given in 2013 and IOC standard aircraft were inducted into IAF No.45 squadron in July 2016. The Tejas will replace the aging Jaguar and Mig-21 fleet in the Indian Air Force.
"I am very happy about being the first woman to fly the Tejas. This day is dedicated to women. Hence I will remember this day forever," she told reporters here afer the 40 minute sortie.
Showering praise on the Tejas, Sindhu said the real hero was the indigenously built aircraft and added it was a great experience and opportunity to be the co-pilot. "It was definitely a great experience and a great opportunity. I feel very honoured that captain Siddharth showed me all the stunts," she said.
Captain Siddharth was the main pilot. Replying to a query, Siddharth said Sindhu pulled 5G force.
G-force stands for either the force of gravity on a particular extraterrestrial body or the force of acceleration anywhere.
It is measured in g's, where 1 g is equal to the force of gravity at the Earth's surface, which is 9.8 meters per second per second.
Asked if she wished that a woman makes the first trip to space under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gaganyan yatra programme, Sindhu said it was upto the union government to take the decision.
"I will leave it for them (central government) to take a decision in this regard, but definitely they are doing a very great job," she said.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Principal scientific advisor to the Indian Government, Prof K Vijaya Raghavan, had also flown sorties on the Tejas.
The army chief flew the sortie on February 21, a day after the HAL-made fighter jet received the Final Operational Clearance at the air show, signalling it was combat ready.
The Initial Operational Clearance was given in 2013 and IOC standard aircraft were inducted into IAF No.45 squadron in July 2016. The Tejas will replace the aging Jaguar and Mig-21 fleet in the Indian Air Force.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paddleton Review: Tender Bromance Between Ray Romano and Mark Duplass is A Whiff of Fresh Air
- Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- Windies Are on the Rise and We Go Game by Game: Hetmyer
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Zombie Mode, Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results