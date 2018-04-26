English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tejashwi Meets Father Lalu Yadav in AIIMS, Expresses Concern About His Health
Lalu Prasad Yadav has been in jail after designated CBI court in Ranchi found him guilty in three fodder scam cases.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Reuters)
Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday expressed concern about his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health after meeting him in AIIMS Delhi.
Lalu has been in jail after designated CBI court in Ranchi found him guilty in three fodder scam cases.
He was granted bail by Supreme Court in the first case related to fraudulent withdrawal from Chaibasa treasury in 2013. Lalu has been convicted in four cases so far.
He was lodged in Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi since December 23, 2017 but transferred to AIIMS last month for specialized treatment on the advice of doctors.
He had filed bail petition in Deogarh and Chaibasa treasury cases but the Jharkhand High Court rejected it and sought medical report from AIIMS. The next hearing is scheduled for May 4.
After meeting with his father, Tejashwi tweeted, “met my father after long for few minutes in AIIMS, Delhi. Worried about his health. Didn’t observe much improvement. At his age, he needs continuous care and monitoring of vital parameters.”
However, he expressed satisfaction as his father was getting treatment in a ‘better hospital’. His political secretary Sanjay Yadav told News18 that Tejashwi discussed about ongoing preparation of his elder brother Tej Pratap’s marriage. “It was an emotional meeting as marriage is scheduled for May 12 and Lalu might not be able to attend it.”
Tej Pratap will tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of Lalu’s long-time colleague and RJD leader Chandrika Rai.
