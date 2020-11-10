Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

The former deputy chief minister of the state is contesting from the Raghopur seat. Tejashwi is now the Mahagathbandhan’s CM nominee. In 2015, he defeated the then BJP leader Satish Kumar from the constituency. The seat is considered as the Rashtriya Janta Dal’s stronghold. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabdi Devi both represented the constituency in the state assembly from 1995 to 2010. Besides the offer of government jobs, Tejashwi has been promising pay parity to over five lakh contract teachers. He has also assured aanganwadi and ASHA workers of a raise in salary. After its experiment to generously hand out seats to alliance partners and contest on only 19 seats in the state in last year’s Lok Sabha elections flopped, the RJD has decided to not concede much ground in the Assembly elections this year. The party is contesting on 144 seats, leaving 70 seats for the Congress and 29 for the three Left parties.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is a RJD candidate from Raghopur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker & Cricketer. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 31 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 5.9 crore which includes Rs 4.7 crore in moveable assets and Rs 1.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 2.9 lakh of which Rs 2.9 lakh is self income. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's has total liabilities of Rs 17578.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Raghopur are: Umesh Singh Kushwaha (JDU), Triveni Kumar Choudhary (RLSP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (LJP), Bina Singh (RJD), Annpurna Singh (BSLP), Arjun Das (BMP), Brajesh Kumar Ray (JDR), Malayam Kumar Mangalam (LJD), Raghupati Singh (JAPL), Rajnish Paswan (PP), Shyam Babu Singh (SAAF), Hareram Kumar (JDPD), Karuna Verma (IND)

