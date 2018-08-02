GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tejashwi Yadav to Stage Dharna in Delhi Over Muzaffarpur Scandal, Asks Rahul and Mamata to Join

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, will stage dharna on August 4 at Jantar Mantar in protest against "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur".

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav to Stage Dharna in Delhi Over Muzaffarpur Scandal, Asks Rahul and Mamata to Join
File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced that he will stage a demonstration at the national capital later this week in protest against "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur".

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, urged "all to attend" the dharna at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, August 4.

"Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur sponsored and protected by Nitish government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday, August 4 at Jantar Mantar. Request all to attend", the RJD heir apparent tweeted.

Yadav has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal involving sexual abuse of more than 30 girls.

Although it was not known which other parties or leaders would be joining the proposed dharna, party sources said Yadav was likely to rope in Congress president Rahul Gandhi with whom he has come to share a good rapport in recent times.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also make an appearance at the RJD leader's dharna as he retweeted a post by a journalist which read "so @ArvindKejriwal will also join the Muzaffarpur rape protest organized by @yadavtejashwi at Jantar Mantar".

