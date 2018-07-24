English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Nitish Govt of Shielding Accused in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes
Earlier, RJD members raised the issue in the Assembly and moved adjournment motion to discuss the Muzaffarpur incident.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav addressing the crowd in Patna. (Image: PTI)
Patna: Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched scathing attack against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar alleging that high and mighty are protecting the accused in Muzaffarpur sexual assault.
Attacking deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Tejashwi accused him of giving patronage to Brajesh Thakur, the proprietor of NGO which was given the task of running the Children Home. Tejashvi accused Thakur of being the mastermind of shelter home rape case.
"Brajesh regularly visited Sushil Modi's house. This government is protecting the powerful accused. Our party and other constituents of the grand alliance demand High Court monitored investigation," The RJD leader said.
Referring to incidents of gang rape in Nalanda, Gaya and Jehanabad, he asked Nitish Kumar, "What happened to your claims that daughters in Bihar are safe and can roam safely even at night?"
Earlier, RJD members raised the issue in the Assembly and moved adjournment motion to discuss the Muzaffarpur incident. It was rejected on technical grounds after which opposition members entered the well of the House forcing the chairman to adjourn proceedings till 2pm.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
