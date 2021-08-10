Tejashwi Yadav Takes a Dig at Government For Lack of Sports Facilities in Bihar

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has criticized the Nitish Kumar government for lack of sports facilities in the state. Lamenting on the lack of sports infrastructure in the state, the Leader of Opposition said that it pains him to see that none of the athletes in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics were from Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav took to Facebook where he wrote that at a time when the entire country was celebrating India’s great performance in Tokyo, none of the players represented Bihar. He made it clear that he was not making this statement as a politician but as a common man of Bihar, a former player and a sports lover. He said that his statement should not be taken politically.

“I am sure that like me, all the past and present players of Bihar must have had a dream to represent Bihar, but there is a huge lack of world class sports infrastructure in Bihar and there is no encouragement or positive support from the government in any form. Lack of initiative is discouraging Bihar,” he further wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the responsibility of having sports infrastructure and good sports persons or not is a part of politics and governance. Hence, it is a matter of concern for all the politicians and bureaucrats of Bihar. He cited the example of RJD’s manifesto that promised to promote sports in Bihar as he wanted to develop sports in the state.

“Being a former sportsperson and youth, it is my heartfelt wish that whenever our government is formed in the state, we will make complete arrangements for the development of sportspersons along with sports with full determination within a time-bound manner and it should also be world-class,” he wrote in the post.

Tejashwi alleged that even though there are jobs under the sports quota in Bihar, only people who are close to the government can derive benefits from it. He gave the example of Manipur, a small state that has benefited hugely by making sports part of their culture.

“There is no dearth of talent and talented players in Bihar. The government will have to make every effort to rise above caste and religion and develop the culture of sports in Bihar too. It has to be made an integral part of life,” he added.

