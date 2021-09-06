Tejashwi Yadav to Remind PM Modi of Caste-based Census in a Letter

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday, targetted the Centre over the Caste Census and the Nitish Kumar-led government on Bihar’s education and current flood situation.

In a press conference, the opposition leader gave credit for the caste census to his father Lalu Yadav. He said if Lalu ji had not come on the roads for the nationwide caste census, we would have never succeeded in the campaign. With the Caste Census, deprived sections of society will get a chance to come into the mainstream.

Earlier on August 23, a delegation from Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of a nationwide caste-based census. The 10-party delegation was also joined by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and leaders from other parties.

Speaking strongly in support of caste-based census Yadav said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi has formed a committee in support of caste-based census. We will talk to all the leaders and will contact everyone. There will be a movement."

The Opposition leader also targeted BJP and said, “Some people call it caste politics, but if religion can be asked, why not caste? It will help formulate many development plans effectively. This fight will continue and they will remind PM Modi about the issue by writing a letter.” Yadav further said that if no steps are taken by the centre, the Bihar government should conduct it at its own expense.

Further targeting the Bihar government, Tejashwi said that Chief Minister has ruined the education system in the state. Why is the Nitish Kumar government not taking any step to improve the education sector? Why are the posts at government schools and colleges vacant? he asked.

Speaking on the occasion of Jagdev Prasad’s martyrdom day, Tejashwi said that Jagdev Babu had said that the first generation will eat bullets, the second generation will go to jail and the third generation will rule. The new generation should know about Jagdev Babu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here