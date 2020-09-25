Tejasvi Surya Lauds Vande Bharat Mission, Thanks Aviation Minister for Reaching out to Stranded Indians

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya handed over a letter of appreciation to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauding the efforts of the central government to bring back lakhs of Indian stuck overseas under Vande Bharat Mission.

The government had started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help Indians stranded abroad due to the Covid-19. Scheduled international passenger flights had been suspended in India since March 23 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

BJP MP from Bangalore South described how the mission has reached out to Indians who were stuck in distress and positively impacted their lives.

“It was heartening to see families reunited through the emergency travel facilitated by the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). The stories from the VBM are inspiring. An aged couple feeling homesick during the lockdown in Spain returned to Bengaluru and thanked your kind self and the Honourable PM Modi for charting out the VBM. A student stuck alone without supplies in a university hostel was able to return to her family thanks to the VBM," the letter reads.

It also said, "It fills me with a sense of pride for the government to note that the entire VBM exercise has successfully helped over 17.6 lakh stranded people travel since May 6. It is no normal feat for any government to rescue their citizens from about 94 countries.”

Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet said Vande Bharat Mission will reach out and help every stranded Indian.

As per records of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India has operated 5,499 repatriation flights including 2,752 flights coming into India and 2,747 flying out of the country till 21st September.

Out of the 7.22 lakh passengers, 4.75 lakh passengers flew in and 2.47 lakh flew out of India.

The 6th phase of the mission is underway and will continue till 31st October. Vande Bharat Flight Routes will cover 19 countries which include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, Thailand, UK, UAE and United States.